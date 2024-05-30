The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on a two-week warning strike at the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano.

PREMIUM TIMES reported last November, how the union complained of poor funding of the university even as the state government spent billions of naira on scholarships for indigenes to study in universities abroad.

The lecturers said the university is on the brink of financial collapse following years of inadequate funding by the state government.

In a statement on Wednesday, jointly signed by its chairperson and its secretary, Mansur Sa’id and Yusuf Gwarzo, respectively, ASUU said its complaint that the poor funding was suffocating academics has not been addressed.

“The Congress of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano Branch, convened on Wednesday, 29th May 2024, at Muhammad Sanusi Theatre, Main Campus. The Congress received the delegation of NEC on the ongoing struggle of the ASUU-YUMSUK branch are resolved as follows:

“The congress agreed that all the issues presented to the National are still lingering and affirm their previous resolution for strike action.

“The congress also agreed to embark on two weeks warning strike and if any strong commitment from the government the branch will proceed to indefinite strike,” the statement said.

ASUU had in November said the state government ignored repeated requests for a dialogue about the shortages in the university.

The union said its demands focused on three central issues – improving staff condition of service, adequate funding, and protection of the university’s autonomy and academic freedom.

