President Bola Tinubu has said the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is truly making positive impacts on the Niger Delta region.

Mr Tinubu made the statement while inaugurating a 600-meter long bridge in Ibeno, Akwa Ibom State.

Represented by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Mr Tinubu said the commission had directly touched the lives of Niger Delta people in different ways.

He said that the bridge which linked 20 communities, would enhance socio-economic interactions among residents of the affected communities.

Mr Tinubu said that economic activities, education and social interaction would flourish because of the bridge.

“The current management of NDDC has positively touched the lives of the people of Niger Delta in just one year in office,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NDDC completed the bridge, which is a component of the Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opolom—Okoroutip -Iwouchang Road.

The president said that the commission did well by constructing the Okiti-Pupa electricity substation that connected five local government areas in Ondo State to the national grid.

“This substation is going to serve 64 communities (and) l can tell you that you have brought hope to the people.

“Since the year 2000, NDDC has remained focused and committed to the welfare of the people of Niger Delta.

“Today, you have given the people of Ibeno an access to civilisation, these communities can now be accessed with ease,” he said.

The president urged NDDC to evolve programmes that would empower Niger Delta people to participate actively in agriculture for massive food production.

“The region has an environment that is agriculture-friendly, we need to tap into this opportunity,” he said

In his remarks, Abubarkar Momoh, the minister of Niger Delta, described the 600 metre bridge as a product of good thinking and hard work.

“It shows that the ministry and the commission understand the challenges of the people.

“The communities linked by this bridge were separated, today they can access themselves and relate socially and economically,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, commended the commission for implementing the project.

Represented by his deputy, Akon Ayakenyi, Mr Eno lauded the NDDC for taking steps towards providing a better quality of life for Niger Delta people.

Earlier, Sam Ogbuku, the managing director of NDDC thanked the president for his support to the commission.

(NAN)

