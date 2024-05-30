The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, on Thursday, said that a total of 153 students would be graduating with First Class during the institution’s 27th convocation.

Ms Olatunji-Bello stated this at a news conference in Lagos as part of the activities for the 27th convocation ceremony of the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convocation activities have been scheduled for between 30 May and 6 June with different activities.

The vice-chancellor said that out of the 8,670 students graduating in the first-degree category, 3,029 were in the second-class upper division, 715 were second-class lower division, 228 were in the pass division and 195 were with non-classified degrees.

“Out of the 2,164 post-graduate students that are graduating, we have 375 postgraduate diplomas, 962 academic masters, 672 professional masters, 89 Doctor of Philosophy and 66 professional doctoral degrees,” she said.

Ms Olatunji-Bello named the best graduating student for the 2022/2023 academic session as Olaniyi Olawale (Accounting Education) with a CGPA of 4.79, while Olaitan Damilola (Educational Management), with a CGPA of 4.98, emerged the best graduating student for Masters.

“Out of the 554 diploma students that are graduating this year, there are 55 distinctions, 274 upper credits, 224 lower credits and one pass,” she said.

In the area of staffers and students’ welfare, she said that an opportunity had been given to them to pursue their careers and studies in a conducive academic environment that would enhance their personal growth.

According to her, the enabling environment has enhanced the achievements of many of them, including some alumni.

She noted that 10 of the institution’s alumni in the Faculty of Law graduated with first-class honours in their final bar examination in Nigerian Law School early this year, making this the highest figure attained by the university in a single session.

“Still from the faculty of law, 10 of the 13 newly-appointed judges of Lagos State High Court are alumni of this great university, the highest at any given time in history,” she said.

Ms Olatunji-Bello also said that one of the institution’s alumni, Aminat Ige-Ariyibi, of the Department of Mathematics, emerged winner of the overall best PhD thesis award of the University of Lagos for the 2022/2023 academic session.

(NAN)

