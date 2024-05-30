The Nasiru Haladu Danu Foundation, supported by Kalim Mustaqbal Foundation, has distributed materials to 150 individuals to enable them to open or grow small businesses in the Daura Emirate of Katsina State.

The distribution of the materials was made at an event which took place on 24 May and was attended by the Emir of Daura Umar Farouk and other dignitaries from across the emirate.

Nasiru Danu, the Sardaunan Dutse and Tafida Babba of Daura, is the founder of the Foundation.

Represented at the event by Bala Yargaba, Mr Danu urged the beneficiaries not to sell the items they received but to use them to uplift their businesses towards attaining self-reliance.

Mr Yargaba, the ‘Uban Dawaki’ of Dutse Emirate in Jigawa State, said the items distributed to the beneficiaries include sewing machines, grinding machines, poultry, provision stores, communication, items POS, textiles, farming equipment, and tools for shoemaking and welding.

The Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk, lauded Mr Danu for the initiative and for supporting the residents of Daura emirate.

He praised the efforts of the foundation as worthy of emulation and thanked the founder for his initiative in helping the less privileged of the Daura community

He also commended Mr Danu for supporting former President Muhammadu Buhari before, during and after his tenure.

“We knew Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu through former President Muhammadu Buhari. He has been with the people of Daura Emirate, and we are appreciative of his support to our people”, the emir said.

Mr Danu is a top Nigerian businessman and influential figure in politics who has been involved in philanthropy. His foundation also promotes polo sports in Nigeria.

He is the chairperson of Casiva Limited and the founder and CEO of Nasiru Danu Foundation.

Mr Danu’s journey into politics began in 2002 when he joined the political group of Mr Buhari, who was preparing to run for president in the 2003 presidential election.

Mr Danu said his belief in the transformative power of education led him to support various educational initiatives aimed at empowering the youth and uplifting communities across Nigeria.

