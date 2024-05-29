The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has promised to investigate the confrontation between its officers and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) at the AYA Roundabout, Abuja VIO Office, on Friday.
In a video widely circulated on social media, the officers engaged in a physical altercation, exchanged punches and struck one another with sticks amid gunshots.
In a statement signed Tuesday by its spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, the service said the personnel were from the Customs Mechanical Unit stationed at Karu Barracks, Abuja.
The NCS expressed deep concern and empathy for those affected by the regrettable incident and distanced itself from the actions of the officers involved. It said their behaviour was self-motivated and contrary to the values and operational standards of the NCS.
It said an investigation is underway, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken to prevent future occurrences.
“It is essential to state that this incident contradicts the values and operational standards of the NCS. Such behaviour undermines one of the key policy thrusts of the Comptroller-General of Customs, which is to foster collaboration with sister security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians and their properties.
“The NCS, under the leadership of CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR and his Management Team, strongly condemns such conduct and does not tolerate any actions jeopardising the commitment to professionalism and inter-agency cooperation.
“The Service remains steadfast in its mission to generate revenue, facilitate trade, and suppress smuggling to support a more robust and secure economy for all Nigerians,” it said.
