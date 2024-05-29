Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, a former commissioner in Ondo State, has been appointed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the head of the new media corporate services unit in the office of the national secretary.

The ruling party, in a letter dated 11 March and signed by the National Secretary of the party, Ajibola Bashiru, appointed the former commissioner to the new role.

Mrs Ademola-Olateju served as commissioner under the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

She was first appointed commissioner for regional integration and later moved to the ministry of information, a position she held until January 2024 when Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa dissolved the cabinet.

Mr Aiyedatiwa emerged as governor following the death of Mr Akeredolu in December. The governor subsequently dissolved the cabinet he inherited from Mr Akeredolu.

The dissolution of the cabinet was viewed by many as a way of getting rid of Mr Akeredolu’s loyalists.

In her new role as the head of new media, Mrs Ademola-Olateju is to leverage new technologies of communication for outreach on behalf of the APC, especially its National Working Committee (NWC).

In addition, the office is expected to leverage social media, blogs, virtual platforms, and streaming technologies to amplify the activities of the party.

Mrs Ademola-Olateju told PREMIUM TIMES that she plans to create synergy with government agencies in order to defend the agenda of the APC.

She stated that her office plans to be proactive to forestall undue criticism of the agenda of the party.

“I will leverage these technologies to promote the agenda, policies, and programmes of the APC as outlined in the party constitution and implemented by the National Working Committee. In this regard, my work will complement that of the National Publicity Secretary.

“While the National Publicity Secretary will speak to broad party agenda and decisions, as the case may be, my office will disseminate the information across various media platforms, from social media to newspapers and TV,” she said.

She added that, “It is as important to take proactive measures to forestall criticisms of the party’s agenda as it is to defend it when criticised. My office will deploy new media specialists to perform this dual function where necessary.

“My office will also forge a relationship with the government’s media office in order to assist in propagating government projects. This is necessary because the party is more in touch with the people and can reach them faster through new media outlets.”

