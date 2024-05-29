The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, has urged President Bola Tinubu to call the Minister of Works and Housing, David Umahi, to order for walking out on journalists.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of Council, Osadebamwen Osaretin and Ochiaka Ugwu, respectively, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to them, the council is appalled by the outright disregard for members of the fourth estate of the realm by Mr Umahi.

“The description of over 40 journalists present for an assignment, as “journalists are not present”, was very condescending to a news conference he had invited the media through the ministry’s Assistant Director Press, Clement Ezeorah.

“For the avoidance of doubt, over 40 media correspondents were present for the news conference for which the ministry’s invitation had scheduled for 2 p.m. and for which the minister came at 2:48 p.m.

“The correspondents who were present include those from The Punch, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Nigerian Tribune, The Vanguard, Leadership, Daily Independent, Peoples Daily, Armed Forces Radio, NTA, Arise Television, TVC, amongst others.

“Describing these and others as ‘media not present’ leaves much to be desired.

“The council urges President Tinubu to call the minister to order as well as direct all his appointees to demonstrate the highest civility and courtesy to journalists and the media in general,” they said.

The union leadership stressed that the minister owes a duty to Nigerians through the media and, therefore, should demonstrate respect and utmost courtesy.

They added that, if not, the media would be persuaded to boycott his activities,” they said.

According to them, treating members of the media with such condescension is unbecoming of a minister appointed to serve and not be an emperor.

“The last time was him, trying to shout down the Arise TV Correspondent, Laila Johnson-Salami.

“It should be noted that the media has a constitutional role to hold the government and its officials accountable to the Nigerian people.

“And therefore, no amount of intemperance from any government official will erode this sacred duty,” they stressed.

(NAN)

