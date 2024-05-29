The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, and the Minister of State for Youth, Ayodele Olawande, are among notable personalities billed to attend the unveiling of the New Nigeria Campaign by the Madiba Foundation for Good Governance, on Thursday in Abuja.

Others expected at the event include the wife of the Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwase, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, Rinsola Abiola, the Executive Director of Connected Development, Hamza Lawal, and the Publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi.

Executive Director of the Madiba Foundation for Good Governance, Frederick Adetiba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the campaign aims to catalyse a paradigm shift in societal values and behaviours, nurturing patriotism and national pride, particularly among the youth, while fostering a sense of collective ownership and responsibility towards the New Nigeria project.

“The unveiling promises to be a compelling event, featuring inspiring speeches, insightful panel sessions, captivating musical renditions, and more. Additionally, students from selected secondary and tertiary institutions in the FCT will be in attendance,” Mr Adetiba said.

Read the full statement:

Nuhu Ribadu, Dapo Olorunyomi, Olori Atuwase III Among Prominent Nigerians Unveiling the New Nigeria Campaign

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Abuja, Nigeria – 27th May 2024 FIST Africa and the Madiba Foundation for Good Governance, with the support of the MacArthur Foundation, are set to inaugurate the New Nigeria Campaign on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Abuja.

The Executive Director of the Madiba Foundation for Good Governance, Olumide Frederick Adetiba in a statement, announced the participation of esteemed figures in the unveiling ceremony.

Notable personalities set to grace the occasion include Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser; Dapo Olorunyomi, the Publisher of Premium Times and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID); and Her Royal Highness, Olori Atuwase III, Queen of the Warri Kingdom, among others.

Confirmed attendees also include distinguished individuals such as the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo (SAN); the Minister of Youth for State, Hon. Ayodele Olawande; Rinsola Abiola, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, Hamza Lawal, the Executive Director of Connected Development, alongside other civil society actors.

The campaign aims to catalyze a paradigm shift in societal values and behaviours, nurturing patriotism and national pride, particularly among the youth, while fostering a sense of collective ownership and responsibility towards the New Nigeria project.

The unveiling promises to be a compelling event, featuring inspiring speeches, insightful panel sessions, captivating musical renditions, and more. Additionally, students from selected secondary and tertiary institutions in the FCT will be in attendance.

For wider participation, the event will be streamed online, extending the opportunity for engagement beyond the confines of Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

