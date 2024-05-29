President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday in Abuja, received assurances from Reckitt Benckiser, the global fast-moving consumer goods company, that it will continue to grow their investments in Nigeria.

Receiving a delegation from Reckitt Benckiser led by the Chief Executive Officer, Kris Licht, and Olu Falomo, Chairman of Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria Limited, the president lauded the company for its over 60 years of investment in Nigeria and commitment to the country’s development.

”We are creating an environment for the private sector to thrive in. I am glad that you are here to stay for the long term. I am happy that you have been in the country for many years, and you have decided to invest more. We have embarked on challenging reforms to improve the economy. Our reforms will improve the ease of doing business for partners like you moving forward,” the president told the delegation.

President Tinubu assured investors of good returns on their investments, supported by a buoyant market and a large population.

In his remarks, Mr. Licht described Nigeria as a very important country to the company, saying: ‘‘We have had very good business here for many years, and we congratulate you on your first year in office. We see Nigeria as an important business destination for today and the future.’’

Mr Falomo reiterated the company’s long standing commitment to Nigeria, stating: ‘‘We have asked our global team to come and assure you that we back your efforts. They have said they are not going anywhere. We are here to support this government.’’

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

May 28, 2024

