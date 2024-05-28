The police command in Kaduna State said its operatives have arrested a kidnapper who later confessed to his crimes.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna

Mr Hassan said, “On May 22, at about 10:00hrs, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Saminaka Division, acting on credible intelligence, successfully arrested a suspect identified as Abdulkarim Maude, aged 33, from Tudun Wada Mariri.”

He said the arrest took place in Upara Warsapiti, Lere Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“Upon his arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a bag containing the sum of ₦347,000, a machete, and some criminal charms,” Mr Hassan said.

According to him, during interrogation, Mr Maude confessed to being involved in kidnapping for ransom along with one Alhaji Yakubu and two others from Binchim Village, Bassa LGA, Plateau.

He said the recovered money was identified as his share of the ransom collected from the kidnapping of two tractor operators, Yau Balele 45 years old and Lukman Abubakar 40 years of age, who were abducted on 17 May 2024, while working on the farm of Alhaji Gambo.

“The victims were taken to Binchim Hills, Bassa LGA, Plateau and were released on May 20, 2024.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accomplices,” Mr Hassan said.

He added that the suspect, along with the recovered exhibits, have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

Mr Hassan said the Commissioner of Police, Ali Dabigi, has assured the public that the command remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

He also appreciated the continued support and cooperation from the public and urged everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

