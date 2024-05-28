President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday in Abuja, inaugurated the Southern Parkway project, which serves as a critical artery connecting major areas within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Southern Parkway is one of the principal arteries conceived and planned as a freeway to provide access and connectivity to the Southern Development flank of the Capital City.

The other principal artery is the Northern Parkway, which has been substantially developed over the years to service the Northern District.

The project was awarded in 2010 but was not completed until the intervention of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking at the inauguration of the project, President Bola Tinubu described infrastructure development as an enabler of economic growth and prosperity, stating that his administration would sustain investments in critical sectors to improve the welfare of citizens.

The president commended Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, for his diligence and courageous efforts, noting the recent infrastructural developments in the city.

“Today, we gather to mark a significant milestone in the journey of our nation towards progress and development. As we commemorate our first year in office, it is a great joy and a welcome challenge that we have a huge responsibility on our shoulders.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“I understand the Southern Parkway not only represents a physical artery that connects vital areas within the FCT but symbolizes our collective aspiration for connectivity, ease of livelihood, accessibility, and progress. By providing a seamless and efficient transportation corridor, this road will not only ease traffic congestion but will also enhance mobility for residents and visitors to the FCT.

“The completion of the Southern Parkway underscores our commitment to inclusive and sustainable development as we strive to build a world-class Capital City. We recognize the fact that infrastructure development is a provider of jobs and an enabler of economic development and prosperity. We believe we are going to achieve all that we have set out to achieve.

“The needs of our citizens are paramount in our thoughts and actions. By making our citizens the central focus of our development, we believe Nigeria will succeed.

“Barrister Nyesom Wike, Mr Projects. I thank you for giving us hope and for your sincere commitment to shared values. Well done. As a team leader, you have worked so hard. I must recognize your vision that is revolutionary and inspiring to many of our people. The changes you have made to the FCT, structurally and administratively, are yielding results and elevating belief in the hearts of many Nigerians,” the president said.

Explaining the significant features of the project, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory said the road consists of 12 lanes in total.

“Your Excellency to bring the level of development of the Southern Parkway on par with the Northern Parkway, this project which was awarded in December 2010 to Setraco Nigeria Limited at the contract sum of N16.2 billion was later revised to N35.7 billion due to changes in scope and other economic indices. But this was done before this administration came in.

“The scope of work is made up of two main carriageways of four lanes each and two service carriageways of two lanes each, making a total of 12 lanes. It also includes the construction of four interchanges, a total of eight bridges in addition to the position of associated underground engineering facilities.

“I am happy to inform Your Excellency that the project is now completed in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President,” the minister said.

Mr Wike said the completion of the project will enhance traffic circulation around the city centre, reducing delays and travel time, while accelerating the development of the Southern Axis of the city, bringing improved socio-economic benefits to residents and other Nigerians.

“Your Excellency, on assumption of office with my Honourable Minister of State in August 2023, we were confronted with many uncompleted projects that have gone on for several years. However, the coming of the current administration and Mr President’s unflinching support has indeed led to the completion of this project, among others now ready for commissioning. The Federal Capital Territory Administration and FCT residents appreciate Mr President’s support and laudable achievements. It is in this regard and for many other patriotic persuasions that the FCT Administration hereby humbly resolve that this very important road be named Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way,” the minister stated.

Giving further details, the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Ahmad, explained that the Parkway System forms an integral part of the network of roads in the transportation masterplan of the Federal Capital City.

“It dissects the two development corridors and is planned to function as a freeway to optimize vehicular movement between the developed sectors and the Central Area. Within the Central Area, the Parkway System encloses the cultural axis. In the Northern Development Corridor, it is known as the Northern Parkway (A9). It begins at the city centre around the Inner Northern Expressway, near the National Mosque and the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre intersection.

”It traverses Phases 1 to 4 in the north of the city, ending at the Outer Northern Expressway Junction, near the Dei Dei area, for those familiar with Abuja. It covers a total length of 25 kilometres. In the Southern Development Corridor, the Parkway System starts from the City Centre at its intersection with the Inner Southern Expressway. It passes through Phases 1 to 4 of the south of the city and ends at the Inner Southern Expressway near Kuje, located in Phase 4, spanning a total length of about 27 kilometres,” the executive secretary concluded.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

