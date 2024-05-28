The Senator representing Kano South Senatorial District, Kawu Sumaila, has commended the federal government for instituting litigation against the 36 state governments for undermining local governance.

Mr Sumaila, a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) gave the commendation in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice recently filed a suit at the Supreme Court against the state governments, seeking the enforcement of full autonomy of the local governments in Nigeria.

In the suit marked: SC/CV/343/2024, the federal government urged the court to issue an order prohibiting state governors from embarking on unilateral, arbitrary and unlawful dissolution of democratically elected local government leaders.

Reacting to the litigation, Mr Sumaila said the development will help reinstate the autonomy of local governance and also facilitate the development of the economy through the grassroots.

The Kano senator said that the LG autonomy will improve the revenue generation of the country.

“I am happy, Mr. President has begun to tow on our path to salvage our people by giving the local governments autonomy to operate as enshrined in the constitution.

“The decision to compel the 36 states of the federation to give autonomy to local governments is a step in the right direction. This will surely help in bringing development to our people, particularly the grassroots in the rural areas.

“It will equally boost the nation’s economy by increasing our Internally Generated Revenue through the agricultural value chain and other commercial activities that will come up after the local governments get their autonomy,” he said.

Mr Sumaila also urged the federal government to adopt a policy that will prevent state governors and other politicians from intruding in local government elections.

“I would be glad if President Tinubu would also address challenges affecting the conduct of local government elections in the nation.

“The president should do something to stop politicians from messing up with the processes of local government elections for their personal interests. We are all aware of how local government elections are conducted under the watch of state governors in this country.

“From the primary to the mainstream election, the processes are always being manipulated by politicians for their personal interest against the interests of the majority”, he added.

There are 774 local government areas in the country. The local government system has been crippled due to the influence and interest of the state governors.

Funds meant for local governments in the Federation Account are paid monthly to them through their respective state governments.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, recently alleged that some state governors are used to diverting local government allocation to personal use.

The Senate had also asked President Bola Tinubu to convene a national dialogue to deliberate on full autonomy for local governments in the country.

It said the dialogue should involve the governors, state legislators, local government officials, civil society organisations, community leaders and others.

