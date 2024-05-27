President Bola Tinubu has celebrated Nigeria’s children, the bearers of the nation’s torch into the future, on the special occasion of Children’s Day.
The president rejoiced with parents, guardians, and families across the nation, and called for a reinforcement of the family unit as a place where the sacred values of honesty, modesty, hard work and charity are passed down to the shining lights of tomorrow.
President Tinubu affirmed that society is a reflection of each family unit as a collective, urging the preservation of those principles that make us a wholesome, nurturing, and thriving nation.
The president stated that his administration is sparing no effort in ensuring that Nigeria’s children have a solid footing for the realization of their dreams.
With increased investments in education, and the recent overhauling of the entire education system to provide both human and material resources for learning, as well as the efforts of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education to get the nation’s precious gifts off the streets, the president emphasises that his administration will continue to expand access to qualitative education for all Nigerians.
President Tinubu reassured the nation of his commitment to ensuring a safe and secure ambience of learning for the children while improving the standard of education.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
May 27, 2024
