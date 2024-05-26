A group of Islamic clerics in Kano State has urged Governor Abba Yusuf to obey a court order against the deposition of emirs.

The geoup also commended the security agencies for maintaining the peace in the ongoing emirship tussle in the state.

Earlier PREMIUM TIMES reported how the state’s Council of Ulamas (Islamic clerics) warned the actors not to allow the crisis to trigger a breakdown of law and order in the state

In a statement signed by the chairperson of the council, Ibrahim Khalil, the council also urged President Bola Tinubu to employ non-partisan measures to address the crisis.

In the latest development, a group of clerics led by Lawi Sanka, also in a statement made available to reporters, commended the judiciary and security agencies for their roles in managing the crisis.

The clerics said the prompt intervention of the judiciary prevented a breakdown of law and order over the dissolution of the five emirates councils in the state.

“On behalf of the Islamic Scholars and Clerics (Ulamas) of Kano State, we express our heartfelt appreciation for the crucial role played by the judiciary and security agencies in maintaining peace and stability in Kano State. We commend them for upholding the rule of law and ensuring a return to peace in the state,” the statement said.

“We urge the Executive arm of Government, under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusif, and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly to exercise caution and refrain from making decisions that may jeopardise the state’s stability and exacerbate the suffering of the people of Kano State, who have already endured enough due to previous negative decisions and misguided policies.

“We are particularly grateful to the judiciary and security agencies, who have been the last hope for the people, standing strong and protecting the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We commend our patriotic President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu, for his unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and separation of powers and his vital role in maintaining peace in Kano State and the country at large. We appreciate his efforts and exemplary leadership.

“We emphasise the importance of respecting the rule of law and the need for all arms of government to work together in harmony to ensure peace, stability, and progress in the state. Let us work together to build a brighter future for the people of Kano State, where justice, peace, and prosperity reign supreme and where the rights and dignity of all citizens are upheld and respected,” the statement said.

