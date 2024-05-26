The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has expressed grief over the passage of its former Chairperson, Ibrahim Lamorde
EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Mr Lamorde’s death devasted the commission.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Lamorde died on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt, at 61.
”EFCC received with shock the sudden death of one of its former Executive Chairmen, Mr Ibrahim Lamorde.
”Lamorde, pioneer Director of Operations and third substantive Chairman of the EFCC between Feb. 15, 2012, and Nov. 9, 2015, served the nation actively as a focused and gallant anti- graft fighter.
”He will be sorely missed both at the EFCC and the nation at large.
”The Commission prays for the repose of his soul and comfort for his family, the EFCC and the entire nation,” he said
(NAN)
