The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the troops of the armed forces in the last week killed no fewer than 253 terrorists, apprehended 172 suspects and rescued 206 kidnapped hostages.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said the troops also apprehended 15 perpetrators of oil theft and denied oil thieves an estimated sum of N1.07 billion in the Niger Delta during the week.

He said troops recovered 251 assorted weapons and 4,113 assorted ammunition comprising one GPMG, 118 AK47 rifles, 54 locally fabricated guns, 47 dane guns, six pump action guns, four IED, 60mm mortar tube, two AK butts, MRAP and one bandolier.

Others according to him are 2,047 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 942 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 98 rounds of 9mm ammo, 342 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 334 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 252 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm and 110 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ball.

“Recovered items also include 299 live cartridges, 32 magazines, 2 baofeng radios, 2 KYD radios, 8 vehicles, 41 motorcycles, 27 bicycles, 41 mobile phones and the sum of N74.7 million amongst other items.

”Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 22 dugout pits, 37 boats, 70 drums, four receivers, four reservoirs and 29 storage tanks.

”Other items include 215 cooking ovens, 13 vehicles, four wheelbarrows, one tricycle, one motorcycle, five mobile phones, one speedboat, two KYD radios, two outboard engines and 75 illegal refining sites.

”Troops also recovered 1.04 million litres of stolen crude oil and 205,550 litres of illegally refined AGO”.

Mr Buba said the operations across the country were a testament to the tireless effort of the military to prevent anarchy, unrest and national security destabilisation.

He urged citizens to extend utmost respect to the armed forces, rather than degrade the institution, saying it would be counterproductive and amounts to self-sabotage to do otherwise.

According to him, the military remains steadfast in its role as an element of national power utilised to protect and project the national interest of the nation.

(NAN)

