Troops of the Nigerian Army have, in recent anti-kidnapping operations, apprehended some kidnap kingpins and informants in the Federal Capital Territory and Oyo State.

The Nigerian Army made this known in a post on its official X Handle on Friday.

It said the operations were based on credible intelligence to troops on Thursday in the Bwari Area Council of the territory.

The army said the troops raided a suspected kidnappers’ hideout in Ajegunle Mpape, targeting a notorious informant known for harbouring kidnappers.

According to the post, troops apprehended an informant suspect named Ashiru Mohammed with two female accomplices, Raham Abubakar and Sadiya Mohammed, during the operation.

It added that the suspects had one Beretta pistol, one pistol magazine and 21 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

It also revealed that five ATM cards from different banks, two mobile phones and suspected illicit drugs were recovered from suspects who are currently helping in further investigations.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

In Oyo State, the army said that its troops raided a kidnap syndicate operating around Sepeteri in the Shaki general area of the state.

It said that troops intercepted a suspected kidnapper, Usman Mohammed Aliyu, during a stop-and-search operation along the Igboho-Igbeti Road in Igbeti Local Government Area.

According to the post, the suspect was found in possession of a cash sum of N400,000.

“During further investigation, Aliyu confessed to being involved in cattle rustling and kidnapping.

“The suspects will be handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies after investigations.

“These coordinated operations are indicative of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to maintaining security and combating criminal activities in synergy with other security agencies across the country.

“The arrests and seizures are expected to significantly disrupt the operations of kidnap syndicates and other criminal networks in the affected areas,’’ it added.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

