The federal government says the administration of President Bola Tinubu is making efforts to reduce the cost of living and put more money in the pockets of Nigerians.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known on Thursday in Abuja at the Ministerial briefing on the first anniversary of Tinubu’s administration.

The minister said the administration came on the strength of the Renewed Hope Agenda and had started laying a solid and enduring foundation that would make life better for the people.

“Landmark initiatives like the Consumer Credit Corporation, the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas, the N200 billion Presidential Grant and Students Loan Scheme attested to this.

“Also, the Agriculture and Food Security efforts (including the launch of dry season farming and massive fertiliser distribution), the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF), and Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme are among the foundations.

“In addition is, our reform efforts in the electricity sector, in the area of taxes and fiscal policy, and the negotiations for a befitting new national minimum wage.

“These and so many other policies and programmes will directly touch and improve the lives and livelihoods of tens of millions of Nigerians.

“President Tinubu is making efforts and committed to ensuring the cost of living and doing business in Nigeria is brought down significantly by putting more money into the pockets of Nigerians,” Idris said.

According to him, Tinubu is attracting more local and foreign investment and transforming the nation’s infrastructure.

“We will not pause or relent until we have delivered truly the Renewed Hope to all Nigerians,” he assured.

The Minister said that the commemoration of the administration’s first anniversary offered the opportunity to present the government’s scorecard to Nigerians by telling the story of what had been done so far.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those in the first session of the sectoral briefing included the Ministers of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, and FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Others were Ministers of Youth Development, Jamila Bio, Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, Ministers of State for FCT, Mariya Mahmud and Petroleum, and Heineken Lokpobiri.

Also in attendance was the Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande.

(NAN)

