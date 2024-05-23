The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, announced on Wednesday that the territory administration will construct three bus terminals for intracity services within eight months.

Mr Wike disclosed this during a ministerial sectorial review press conference to mark the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu in office.

Mr Tinubu assumed power on 29 May 2023.

The minister said the new terminals would help reduce “one-chance” and other criminal activities associated with transportation in Abuja.

He expressed concern over the current lack of bus terminals in the FCT despite its status as the nation’s capital for many years.

“You can imagine Abuja as a city where the residents don’t know which taxi or a commercial bus to board—this is why they enter ‘one-chance.”

“But now, we are going to build three terminals for the FCT so that you will know if you want to board a bus or a taxi, you will go to a specific terminal,” he said.

Completion of Abuja Rail Mass Transit

Mr Wike said the FCT Administration had completed the construction and rehabilitation of the Abuja Metro Line for commercial, operational services. This, according to him, will allow the residents to enjoy enhanced transport services within the city.

He promised that once the project is commissioned on 27 May, residents will be able to ride the metro line for free for two months.

Furthermore, Mr Wike noted that the administration has constructed road networks to all stations, ensuring residents have easy access to the train stations from various satellite towns.

Financial and Administrative Developments

Mr Wike said President Tinubu approved the exit of the FCTA from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to ensure access to the FCT’s internally generated revenue (IGR) for the execution of projects.

He said the president approved the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission to strengthen the administrative structure of the FCTA and ensure improved welfare and career progression of staff.

He said the FCT Administration also created a Mandate Secretariat for Women Affairs to attend to women’s needs.

School, road construction and rehabilitation

Mr Wike revealed that the administration has embarked on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 19 dilapidated schools in the city centre.

He said he had undertaken the completion of ongoing road projects that past administrations had previously abandoned.

He identified poor funding due to low revenue generation as one of the main impediments to the completion of the projects.

Additionally, he said the administration is constructing a 120-kilometre road across the six Area Councils of the FCT.

Improved security

Mr Wike said he held a series of stakeholder engagements with the FCT Area Councils, resulting in the decisions to tackle the insecurity in the territory.

“The residents said there are no roads at all; even when they are being attacked, the security agencies can’t access the communities,” he added.

The minister noted that the administration has donated 100 specialised motorcycles to various security agencies to ensure effective policing of the rural and semi-urban areas of the FCT.

