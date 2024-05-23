Tragedy struck at Terminus Market in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, on Wednesday, as a police officer attached to the enforcement team of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) was accidentally shot dead by his colleague.

Security operatives, including police officers and soldiers, were recently deployed by the state government to enforce regulations against street trading in the area.

According to a witness, Ibrahim Musa, the deceased officer was struck by a stray bullet fired by a member of the security personnel patrolling the area.

An official of the market, who chose to remain anonymous because they were not authorised to speak to journalists, attributed the officer’s death to an accidental discharge by his colleague.

According to him, “At approximately 12 o’clock on Wednesday, security personnel were in pursuit of traders when, unexpectedly, an officer mistakenly discharged his firearm, fatally hitting the policeman in the neck. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries instantly. Shortly after, officials from the Road Safety Corps arrived to transport the deceased officer’s body to a nearby hospital.”

The unfortunate incident sparked tension in the vicinity, leading to the firing of tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In response to inquiries, Alabo Alfred, spokesperson for the state police command, stated that investigations into the incident were ongoing.

Mr Alfred said the police were investigating the matter.

