The House of Representatives is set to probe the abandonment of a coastline protection project in Opokuma and Kolokuma in Bayelsa State.

The House resolved to investigate the alleged abandonment of the project by the contractor after Mobilisation.

The resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by Oforji Oboku (PDP, Bayelsa) during the plenary session on Wednesday.

Sea surge in Nigeria

Nigeria has continued to experience a fair share of the ugly trend with thousands of homes and businesses already washed away by the furious ocean.

PREMIUM TIMES in a special report explored the impact of the sea surge on the people of Aiyetoro Community of Ondo State.

However, some years ago, the Lagos State government successfully halted a major sea surge around Victoria Island.

The South Energyx Nigeria Limited, the city planners and designers of Eko Atlantic City, partnered with Royal Haskoning to design what is now called the ‘Great Wall’ as a solution.

“A vital facet of this project was the recovery of land lost to 100 years of coastal erosion and buildings to protect the business district from the Atlantic Ocean’s surges. Over 6.5 million square metres of land have been recovered so far.

The motion

Moving the motion, Mr Oboku said Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded the contract to Jide Agboola of Dredging Atlantic Ltd in 2004 but the company has abandoned the project.

He alleged that the same company was given the contract for the Aiyetoro Community in the Ilaje Council Area of Ondo State project but the protection wall is now abandoned.

“The NDDC, in May 2004, awarded the contract of shoreline protection in Opokuma Kingdom, due to erosion to Jide Agboola of Dredging Atlantic Ltd. This Company has a reputation for abandoning projects,” Mr Oboku stated.

He added that “The Company abandoned a similar project awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission in Aiyetoro Community in Ilaje Council Area of Ondo State, after collecting the Mobilisation fee of N2.5 Billion Naira out of the N6.5 Billion contract sum.”

The lawmaker said the lack of completion of the project has led to the displacement of 10 communities in the area.

“Almost twenty years after, this project stands abandoned, this has resulted in a perennial erosion, affecting a clan comprising ten communities.

“In fact, a community (Ayakoroama Community) has been washed away, Similarly, a substantial part of Orubiri Community has suffered the same fate. Saddened that this has led to the loss of lives and property, this could have been averted if the contractor and NDDC had lived up to the expectation of the aim and objectives of the said contract,” he said.

Mr Obotu prayed that the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) investigates the project and report back to the House in four weeks.

The motion was adopted unanimously without debate when it was put to vote by the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu.

