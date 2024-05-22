President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Chukwuemeka Woke as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

Furthermore, the president has approved the appointment of Adedeji Ashiru as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA).

Mr Woke, besides being an engineer, is an environmental specialist and politician. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical/Petrochemical Engineering and served under the Environmental, Safety, and Operations Departments of the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He was Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State and Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years.

Mr Ashiru holds a Doctorate in Engineering from the Common Wealth University, UK, and has led a consortium of blue-chip companies, in addition to earning many stripes in his professional endeavour.

The president expects the new chief executive officers to deploy their competencies to these critical agencies for sustainable gains and turnaround while maintaining utmost transparency in their operations.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

