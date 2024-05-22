Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says his visit to the party’s secretariat in Abuja was reconciliatory, not to endorse any group interest in the party.

This is contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, on Wednesday in Awka, Anambra State.

Mr Tanko said that Mr Obi had repeatedly maintained that his interest was to carry everybody along into one strong family, and not to endorse anyone’s interest.

He said the visit was part of consultations in search of peace in the party.

“In line with this, he also met with the political arm of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress, and (TUC) on Wednesday in continuation of his search for peace in the party.

“During his meeting with the workers’ union, the leadership of the NLC/TUC political commission led by Mr Titus Amba and Mr Chris Uyot were also disposed to peace in the party.

“At the meeting, he made the point that the party needed to reconcile all positions in a peaceful atmosphere to have a united house that should be all-inclusive,” he said.

He thanked the leadership of the political commission for their understanding and expressed the hope for a good working relationship very shortly.

The NLC has been rooting for the exit of Julius Abure as the national chairman of the LP.

Mr Abure was, however, re-elected in March at the party’s national convention in Nnewi, Anambra State, despite the opposition of the congress.

(NAN)

