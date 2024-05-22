Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says his visit to the party’s secretariat in Abuja was reconciliatory, not to endorse any group interest in the party.
This is contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, on Wednesday in Awka, Anambra State.
Mr Tanko said that Mr Obi had repeatedly maintained that his interest was to carry everybody along into one strong family, and not to endorse anyone’s interest.
He said the visit was part of consultations in search of peace in the party.
|
“In line with this, he also met with the political arm of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress, and (TUC) on Wednesday in continuation of his search for peace in the party.
“During his meeting with the workers’ union, the leadership of the NLC/TUC political commission led by Mr Titus Amba and Mr Chris Uyot were also disposed to peace in the party.
“At the meeting, he made the point that the party needed to reconcile all positions in a peaceful atmosphere to have a united house that should be all-inclusive,” he said.
He thanked the leadership of the political commission for their understanding and expressed the hope for a good working relationship very shortly.
The NLC has been rooting for the exit of Julius Abure as the national chairman of the LP.
Mr Abure was, however, re-elected in March at the party’s national convention in Nnewi, Anambra State, despite the opposition of the congress.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999