Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji has debunked social media rumours claiming that he is from Gabon.
The renowned actor, who took to his Instagram page – @realzackorji – to express his frustration, said the falsehood was not the first about him.
“I am a full-blooded Nigerian, hail from Enugu the coal city State, and proud of my Nigerian heritage.
“God should deal with those people that originated the lies.
“Not long ago, they said I was dead; by God’s grace and mercy, it turned out to be a lie from the pit of hell.
“Now, another lie from the pit of hell has emerged, this time they said that I am from Gabon. That I am not a Nigerian.
“I hereby issue a disclaimer dissociating myself from that lie. I am a full-blooded Nigerian.
“Both my parents are Nigerians; I am from Enugu State, the coal city State. I am proudly Nigerian and equally proud of my Nigerian heritage.
“God Almighty will deal with whoever originated that lie. He will deal with the liar as He deems fit,” he wrote.
(NAN)
