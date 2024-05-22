Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji has debunked social media rumours claiming that he is from Gabon.

The renowned actor, who took to his Instagram page – @realzackorji – to express his frustration, said the falsehood was not the first about him.

“I am a full-blooded Nigerian, hail from Enugu the coal city State, and proud of my Nigerian heritage.

“God should deal with those people that originated the lies.

“Not long ago, they said I was dead; by God’s grace and mercy, it turned out to be a lie from the pit of hell.

“Now, another lie from the pit of hell has emerged, this time they said that I am from Gabon. That I am not a Nigerian.

“I hereby issue a disclaimer dissociating myself from that lie. I am a full-blooded Nigerian.

“Both my parents are Nigerians; I am from Enugu State, the coal city State. I am proudly Nigerian and equally proud of my Nigerian heritage.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“God Almighty will deal with whoever originated that lie. He will deal with the liar as He deems fit,” he wrote.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

