The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a woman Janty Emmanuel in Gombe State, North-east Nigeria for allegedly abusing the Nigerian currency.

The commission said in a statement on Wednesday that the woman was arrested in Gombe, the Gombe State capital, on Monday, 20 May, following “intelligence that spotted her spraying Naira notes at a social event”.

EFCC has secured the conviction of two celebrities since it escalated its campaign against abuse of the naira last year.

The Federal High Court in Lagos on 12 April sentenced Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, to six months in jail without the option of a fine, following his arrest and prosecution by the EFCC on naira abuse charges.

The judge, Abimbola Awogboro, of the Federal High Court in Lagos said the cross-dresser’s sentence would serve as a lesson for others from abusing the Naira.

Earlier on 2 February 2023, the Federal High Court in Lagos similarly convicted an actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, for spraying and stepping on new naira notes at a wedding in Lagos.

Ms Omoseyin was apprehended on 1 February 2023, after she was seen in a viral video clip spraying new naira notes at a wedding in Lekki, Lagos State, on 28 January 2023.

On 2 February 2023, the trial judge, Chukwujekwu Aneke, sentenced Ms Omoseyin to six months imprisonment, but with the option of a N300,000 fine.

Read EFCC’s full statement on the arrest of Janty Emmanuel in Gombe.

Upon arrest, the suspect was shown the video where she was dancing at G-Connect, Tumfure, Gombe State and spraying Naira notes of N1000 denomination.

She admitted committing the crime.

She will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

