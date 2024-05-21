Two suspects have been arrested by the police in Bida, Niger State, for alleged ATM swapping.

Philip Adefemi, 46, and Joseph Michael, 42, both of Masaka Area of Nasarawa State, were arrested on 18 May after a case of ATM card swapping was reported at the Bida ‘A’ Division.

The police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement on Tuesday, said their victim was at a commercial bank in Bida on the same date to withdraw money, but when he inserted his ATM card, the machine didn’t dispense cash.

Noticing the development, the person standing behind the victim at the ATM gallery offered to assist him.

However, his ATM was swapped in the process, unknown to the victim until a few minutes later when he received a debit alert of N400,000 on his phone.

On receipt of the complaint, officers from the Bida Division tracked down and arrested the suspects, while one Bala escaped arrest.

The police spokesperson said 42 ATM cards were recovered from the suspects, including those of the victim, and a Mercedes-Benz C230 with Reg Number KUJ 44 NT.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Abiodun said the suspects during interrogation claimed that they were from Abuja and heading to Offa, Kwara State, for a burial ceremony when they decided to spend a night in Bida and look for victims to rob of ATM cards in the morning.

According to the police spokesperson in the statement, most of the cards the suspects used for swapping expired, and they used the victim’s cards to withdraw after observing the passwords at the ATM.

Mr Abiodun said the suspects were still under investigation and would be charged in court at the end of the investigations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

