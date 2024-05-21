The Director-General of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abubakar Sulaiman, has urged the legislative arm of government at the national and subnational levels to prioritise staff training for effective lawmaking processes in the country.

Mr Sulaiman said this at the opening ceremony of a three-day workshop tagged ‘Effective Management and Administrative Structure of the Legislature’ in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the legislature as a democratic institution required well-trained personnel to man, manage, account, record and follow up on all the processes within the arm.

According to Mr Sulaiman, a professor, there are evidence-based researches which show relationships between well-trained personnel and the overall performance of the legislature.

He said the contribution of administrative staff of the legislature, in terms of supporting legislative activities, has contributed to national development.

“The effective and efficient performance of the legislature depends, to a large extent, on the capacity of the administrative structure. Thus, the capability and capacity of their core human resources must be constantly improved through training and retraining.

“It is in the realisation of the above that NILDS has designed this three-day intensive capacity building workshop on ‘Effective Management of Administrative Structure of the Legislature’.

“The workshop is aimed at equipping participants with the necessary knowledge, skills and experience that will support effective and efficient running of the legislatures at both national and sub-national levels,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairperson of Ogun Assembly Service Commission, Waliu Taiwo, commended the institute for organising the workshop.

Mr Taiwo said such training would improve the knowledge of the personnel and enhance their efficiency.

(NAN)

