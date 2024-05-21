Many residents have fled their homes in Kopako in a crisis over the appointment of a traditional ruler for the village in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the crisis began when Mohammed Yisa was installed as the village head, contrary to the directives of the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar.

The position became vacant after the death of the last occupant, Muhammed Gana, in March.

PREMIUM TIMES was told that after the death of Mr Gana, the Zhitsu Gbogbo ruling house was waiting to produce his successor, in line with a tradition of rotation of the stool among the ruling houses.

However, Mr Yisa of the Zhitsu Yisa ruling house was installed by the village’s kingmakers and is said to be popular with the youth of the community.

Angered by the development, the other ruling houses filed their objection with the Etsu Nupe, the paramount ruler of the Nupe ethnic group to which the villagers belong, at his Wadata Palace in Bida on 24 April.

After listening to the parties, Mr Abubakar ruled that Mr Yisa should quit the position as the candidate of the Zhitsu Gbogbo ruling house.

However, Mr Yisa reportedly refused to comply with the Etsu’s directive, with the supporters of the other party alleging that they were being attacked by thugs, forcing many of them to flee the village.

According to a letter by their lawyer, Oluwole Oluranti, which he made available to journalists in Minna, the state capital, titled, “Complaint against threat to life, causing grievous hurt, possession of dangerous weapons,” the situation in the village has become volatile.

He said his clients were under incessant attacks and that the inaction of the police had emboldened the attackers.

In the letter, Mr Oluranti said the police in Bida and Doko intervened but were quickly overwhelmed by the situation, allowing the attackers to regroup and launch fresh attacks on his clients on 25th, 26th, and 27th April.

He said no action had been taken against the perpetrators of the violence, whom he said were more than 20.

Mr Oluranti urged the security agencies to urgently bring the situation under control to enable his clients to go back home and for lasting peace to prevail in the village.

The police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the crisis and said the letter was referred to the SCID in Minna for investigation.

According to him, the SCID sent officers to the village but found that the alleged suspects were on the run.

He said the police were working to apprehend the perpetrators.

The state commissioner for homeland security, Abdullahi Bello, also said the state government was working to restore peace in the village.

“The government is not resting to put the situation under control; all security agencies have been put on their toes to avert any possible outbreak of law and order, and measures have been put in place to punish anyone found wanting,” Mr Bello said.

The state government has not spoken on the main succession dispute in the village.

