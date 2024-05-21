The Nigerian Army 6 brigade in Taraba State says soldiers attached to Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have arrested two suspected kidnappers and rejected a N2 million bribe offered by the suspects.

The brigade’s acting Public Relations Officer, Oni Olubodunde, stated this in a statement issued in Jalingo on Tuesday.

He said Usman Ali, 25, and Abdulrahman Amadu, 28, offered the bribe to escape arrest but the soldiers turned it down.

Mr Olubodunde said the suspects were wanted for alleged involvement in multiple kidnapping cases in the Wukari area of the state.

“Acting on a tip-off, troops from the 93 Battalion Sub-Sector 3B OPWS, stationed at Forward Operating Base Wukari, carried out a well-planned raid in Chinkai village of Wukari Local Government Area.

“This raid led to the apprehension of two individuals identified as Usman Ali, aged 25 and Abdulrahman Amadu, aged 28.

“The suspects have been on the wanted list of the security agencies for their involvement in multiple kidnappings in Wukari and its surroundings.

“Upon their arrest, the suspects attempted to bribe the troops with 2 million Naira for release. However, the soldiers staunchly refused the bribe, underscoring their dedication to justice and integrity.

“The suspects were also overheard stating that if money failed to secure their freedom, their associates would resort to armed means to rescue them from custody.

The statement also disclosed that in a separate operation in Ibi Local Government Area, troops stationed at Sarikin Kudu arrested four more suspected kidnappers: Jafaru Banyi, aged 28, Mohammad Ardo, aged 25, Amadu Shatta, aged 20 and Biyu Ardu, aged 25.

“These captured suspects have been linked to numerous high-profile abductions in the region, targeting both locals and foreigners for ransom and have long been under the surveillance of security agencies.

“The Commander 6 Brigade/ Sector 3 OPWS, Kingsley Chidebere, a brigadier general has since commended the troops for their courage and unwavering commitment to ethical standards.

“He emphasised that the successful apprehension of these suspects is a testament to the diligent efforts and dedication of the soldiers, highlighting their refusal to accept bribes as a clear demonstration of their professionalism and integrity,” Mr Olubodunde stated.

