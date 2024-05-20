To mark the significance of the 10 edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year award, an initiative of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, the organisers have announced a significant increase to the annual prize.

At a recent briefing to announce the commencement of the application processes, they said the overall winner this year would “receive a trophy, a total cash prize of N10 million, and a capacity development training opportunity abroad while his/her school receives either a block of classrooms or a computer laboratory.”

Expressing commitment

Speaking on the company’s commitment to the project, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, said the flag-off of this year’s edition represents the beginning of another journey to appreciating and celebrating the tireless efforts and dedication of teachers.

Mr Essaadi was represented at the event by the Human Resource Director, NB Plc, Grace Omo-Lamai.

According to Mr Essaadi, the company, through the Felix-Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, remains unwavering in its commitment to supporting teachers in shaping future leaders and changing the lives of students for the better in Nigeria.

He said, “The Maltina Teacher of the Year competition presents an opportunity to express our gratitude to teachers for the sacrifices they make, the extra hours they invest, and the guidance and mentorship they provide to ensure the success of our youth. Through this competition, we aim to recognize the efforts of teachers in the countless ways they have shaped our future. We acknowledge their selflessness, their passion for teaching, and their relentless pursuit of the growth and development of our nation.”

Other companies’ support

The managing director also announced that other corporate organisations have come on board to be part of what he described as a transformative initiative, adding that Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and Woodhall Capital Foundation have been enlisted as main partners while First City Monument Bank and Alert Group are supporting partners for the competition.

In her keynote address, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, disclosed that the competition remains a veritable platform to reward and inspire teachers for their invaluable contribution to the development of education and society at large.

Mrs Morgan said the platform aims to recognise and appreciate teachers for the stewardship of Nigeria’s most precious national resource – the youth.

“Indeed, our teachers continue to play their role effectively and, as such, deserve to be appreciated, recognized, and celebrated for what they have done, and what they continue to do, to make society what it is today, particularly in the human and national development,” she said.

She disclosed that secondary school teachers in both public and private schools are eligible to participate in the competition.

Prizes

Speaking on the reward earmarked for the winners, Mrs Morgan said apart from the prizes for the overall winner, the first runner-up of the competition will also receive a trophy and a total sum of N3,000,000, while the second runner-up receives a trophy and a total sum of N2,500,000.

All state champions, she said, will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N1,000,000 each.

To participate, the director advised eligible teachers to visit a dedicated website- www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com, to complete the entry form online or download the application form and send the complete completed copy to a dedicated email address.

Past winner hails initiative

In her remarks, the winner of the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, Adeola Adefemi, while praising the organisers for the competition, said her emergence as the winner had attracted pride, fame, and fortune.

According to the Lagos teacher, the success has further boosted her confidence and attracted her several global opportunities in the teaching profession.

Meanwhile, the representatives of key stakeholders, including the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), delivered goodwill messages of encouragement and support.

Why MTOTY?

The Maltina Teacher of the Year competition was established in 2015 and funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to facilitate an active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG No.4.

