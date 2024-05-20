President Bola Tinubu extends his condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi; Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash.
President Tinubu expresses profound grief over this disturbing tragedy, and describes President Raisi as a leader who was passionately committed to the development of Iran.
While commiserating with the bereaved families, the Nigerian leader prays for the continuous peace, stability, and prosperity of the Iranian nation.
On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Tinubu assures the Islamic Republic of Nigeria’s support and prayers in this moment of grief.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
May 20, 2024
