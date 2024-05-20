Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has ordered an investigation into the recent fatal road accident in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a truck crashed into four minibuses at the Imo State University Junction on Saturday, killing many passengers.

The police said six people were confirmed dead as of Saturday night when a traffic police team took some victims to the Federal Medical Centre Owerri.

Governor Uzodinma’s remark

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, Mr Uzodinma expressed “shock and deep sorrow” over the incident.

“This incident has shaken me to my core, given the grievous loss of lives,” he said.

“Despite the preliminary report which linked it to a truck with a failed brake, I have ordered a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to this incident, ensuring that we take every possible step to prevent a recurrence,” the governor stated.

‘Regrets’

Mr Uzodinma regretted that his administration had made unsuccessful efforts to prevent road crashes in the area.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“We have previously implemented various measures to prevent such tragedies, yet it is with great sadness that we find ourselves facing this heart-wrenching incident,” he said.

The governor said despite the state government’s emergency response teams deployed immediately to the scene, the outcome remained “devastating.”

He said he had directed the commissioner for health in the state to ensure adequate medical attention to those who sustained injuries.

“My deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones. We stand with you in this unimaginably difficult time, offering our support and prayers,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

