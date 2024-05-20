Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has ordered an investigation into the recent fatal road accident in the state.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how a truck crashed into four minibuses at the Imo State University Junction on Saturday, killing many passengers.
The police said six people were confirmed dead as of Saturday night when a traffic police team took some victims to the Federal Medical Centre Owerri.
Governor Uzodinma’s remark
In a post on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, Mr Uzodinma expressed “shock and deep sorrow” over the incident.
|
“This incident has shaken me to my core, given the grievous loss of lives,” he said.
“Despite the preliminary report which linked it to a truck with a failed brake, I have ordered a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to this incident, ensuring that we take every possible step to prevent a recurrence,” the governor stated.
‘Regrets’
Mr Uzodinma regretted that his administration had made unsuccessful efforts to prevent road crashes in the area.
“We have previously implemented various measures to prevent such tragedies, yet it is with great sadness that we find ourselves facing this heart-wrenching incident,” he said.
The governor said despite the state government’s emergency response teams deployed immediately to the scene, the outcome remained “devastating.”
He said he had directed the commissioner for health in the state to ensure adequate medical attention to those who sustained injuries.
“My deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones. We stand with you in this unimaginably difficult time, offering our support and prayers,” he said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999