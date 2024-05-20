The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has received a consignment of essential drugs from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) to ensure the health and well-being of Nigerian pilgrims embarking on the 2024 Hajj.

The handover ceremony occurred at the NPHCDA headquarters in Abuja on Sunday, where NAHCON Chairperson Jalal Arabi received the consignment on behalf of the commission and the Nigerian pilgrims.

Mr Arabi expressed his appreciation and applauded the NPHCDA Director-General, Muyi Aina, the management and staff of the agency for their noble gesture.

He also commended the Minister of Health, Ali Pate, for his prompt response to NAHCON’s request for the drugs and his service to Nigerian pilgrims and humanity at large throughout the preparation process for the 2024 Hajj exercise.

Purpose of the drugs

The drugs are intended to cater to the various health needs of the pilgrims, providing them with immediate and effective medical care as needed.

NAHCON stated that its partnership with NPHCDA highlighted the proactive measures being taken to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims have a safe and healthy pilgrimage.

Comprehensive health plans

Both agencies have been working closely to implement comprehensive health plans, including pre-departure health screening, to ensure the provision of on-site medical services in Saudi Arabia

The commission’s partnership with NPHCDA demonstrates its commitment to prioritising the health and well-being of Nigerian pilgrims during the Hajj.

