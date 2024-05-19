Former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, has said the Kuteb ethnic group does not have sole ownership of the traditional stool of Takum in the Takum Local Government area of Taraba state.

Mr Danjuma, a retired Nigerian Army general, stated this on Saturday at the installation of the new Chief of Takum, Sofiya Gboshi, in Takum.

The Kutep people had rejected the appointment of Mr Gboshi, who is of the Chamba ethnic stock, by Governor Agbu Kefas to the first-class traditional stool.

The Kuteb are claiming exclusive right to the stool, and the ruling houses of the group filed a case at the state high court in Jalingo challenging the appointment. However, the case was dismissed by the court for lack of substance.

Mr Danjuma said the Kutep were not original members of the royal family and accused the people of inventing a new history for Takum.

“Those protesting against the appointment of the new chief of Takum were never born in Takum and were the same people that are saying Takum town belongs to them only,” the former army chief said.

Mr Danjuma said when he was young, the Kuteps were referred to as “people of the hills.”

He commended Governor Kefas for doing what his predecessors could not do for over 27 years.

“I want to congratulate and salute Governor Kefas for breaking the jinx; we sincerely thank him.”

In his address at the ceremony, Mr Kefas said the vacant throne of Takum had been a symbol of division for nearly three decades, adding that it was time for reconciliation, unity, and progress.

He appealed to the people to give peace a chance and to continue to support his administration.

“Today, we bring peace and unity to Takum. As the chief of Takum, you must rule with integrity and respect for all,” the governor advised the new traditional ruler.

In his address, a former governor of Plateau, Jonah Jang, called on governors to seek a constitutional amendment to accommodate state police.

He said in the face of current security challenges, each state needs its police.

Also at the event were Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and many other dignitaries.

In his vote of thanks, Gboshi, the new chief, called on the people to forget their differences and join hands to build Takum.

