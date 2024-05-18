A group, Liberty Centre for Education, has conducted a two-day workshop for 100 mid-career journalists from across Nigeria.

The training, held from 17 to 18 May, involved both virtual and physical attendance, with the in-person session taking place in Abuja.

Liberty Centre, a pro-freedom think-tank, advocates individual freedom, limited government, and free-market principles.

The workshop, themed, “Promoting a Free, Prosperous Society through Pro-Freedom Reporting,” aimed to equip journalists with skills to report in ways that promote peace, liberty, and limited government.

During the workshop, various topics were covered, including storytelling for journalistic purposes, principles and values of liberty, ethical considerations in pro-freedom reporting, the art of pro-freedom reporting, and group presentations.

Additionally, the organisation announced three sponsored fellowship slots for journalists focusing on pro-freedom reporting.

Eric Mobu, the programme officer, encouraged participants to leverage the knowledge gained during the training.

He emphasised the importance of using the insights to promote a more peaceful and free society.

Several participants expressed appreciation to the Centre for the training.

Nwanne Ogechukwu, a journalist with ACNN Television, found the sessions on ethical considerations particularly enlightening, stating that she feels more equipped to tackle sensitive issues in her reporting.

“I learnt that I should be mindful of the language I use, always be honest, and respect people’s dignity whenever I am writing,” she said.

Another participant, Onyenkachi Anumata, an online blogger, highlighted the practical aspects of the workshop, stating that the storytelling exercises were engaging and provided him with new techniques to apply in his work.

He said, “One enriching aspect of the programme was the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals during the networking sessions, who are passionate about journalism and liberty. The fellowship has profoundly impacted my perspective on many issues. It has broadened my understanding and allowed me to see things from new angles while maintaining neutrality in my thoughts and judgments.”

“I sincerely thank the Liberty Centre for Education and Atlas Network for sponsoring and organising such a transformative event. The insights and connections gained from this fellowship will undoubtedly influence my future endeavours in the media landscape,” he added.

How fellows will emerge

Mr Mobu said the reporters selected for the fellowship would receive training from pro-freedom journalism experts worldwide.

He also announced a six-month fellowship programme where three individuals would be selected for grants to pursue stories from mid-July to mid-December.

The Centre’s Chief Operating Officer, Sanni Johnson, expressed his gratitude for the cooperation of the participants.

He urged them to remain committed to the knowledge gained from the fellowship and to stay engaged with the organisation.

The Executive Director, Abdullah Tijani, expressed satisfaction with the training, noting that it was highly rated and marked the third cohort for the organisation.

He highlighted that this workshop was the first time the organisation would introduce story grants for journalists.

He added that 20 journalists would be selected for the fellowship, and from these, three journalists with the best pitches would receive grants.

