Troops of Operation Udo Ka of the Nigerian Army, Friday, killed a suspected kidnapper at Umuaka, a community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, south-east Nigeria.

The spokesperson of Operation Udo Ka of the Nigerian army, Jonah Unuakhalu, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the troops also foiled an attempted kidnap of an unidentified resident in the area.

How it happened

Mr Unuakhalu, a lieutenant colonel, said troops, while on routine patrol at Umuaka Community in the Njaba council area of the state, were alerted about a kidnap incident in the area.

“The troops swiftly pursued the kidnappers and made contact with them.

“In the firefight that ensued, the troops professionally neutralised one of the kidnappers and injured two others despite their attempts to use passer-by as human shield,” he said.

One AK-47 rifle with two loaded magazines and a motorcycle were recovered from the hoodlums, according to the army.

Killing of an IPOB member

Mr Unuakhalu, who is also the spokesperson for the 82 Division of the Nigerian army, said the troops killed a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing, Eastern Security Network in another operation.

The army spokesperson said the suspect was killed on Friday when troops raided a hideout of the separatist group in Amagberedere, a community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

He said the operation was conducted in collaboration with personnel of the Nigerian Navy from Oguta Naval Base in the state.

“During the raid conducted on the suspected hideout of the dissidents, the irredentists opened fire on sighting the troops but the soldiers responded appropriately and in the process neutralised one of the terrorists,” he said.

One pump action shotgun and two cartridges were recovered from the hoodlums, the army said.

“While commending the good people of Umuaka and Oguta for providing timely intelligence, we continue to encourage the general public to provide timely information that will lead to the arrest of these criminals terrorising the law-abiding and peace-loving Ndigbos.”

The Force Commander Joint Task Force Operation Udo Ka, Hassan Taiwo-Dada, has appealed for the support of all Nigerians in the quest to restore peace and security in Imo State and other states in the South-east, Mr Unuakhalu said.

Mr Taiwo-Dada, a major general and also the general officer commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian army, asked residents of the region to continue to provide “timely, reliable and credible information,” to the joint task force to aid their operations.

IPOB, a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from south-east and some parts of the south-south of Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in two regions.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

