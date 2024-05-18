American Football, like many global sports, has seen Nigerians excel on the field.

From defensive giants like Osi Umenyiora and Adewale Ogunleye to the electrifying running back Christian Okoye, players of Nigerian heritage have left their mark.

One such player with immense potential who probably may have joined these great talents is Adebisi Olatilewa Adetoro, captain of the Green Giants, an Abuja-based American Football team.

Adebisi’s story, however, is one of dreams tragically cut short. In a recent conversation with reporters filled with raw emotion, he recounted the devastating loss of his father that stole his passion for the sport, forcing him to quit at a young age. The possibility of returning seems bleak, with Adebisi’s focus firmly set on rebuilding his life.

“Right now, survival is all I can think about,” he admits. “My future with American football is uncertain. I’m grateful for this chance to start anew, and that’s all I’m concentrated on – piecing my life back together.”

Born into a close-knit family on July 26, 1995, Adebisi, a towering 6’3″ outside linebacker and defensive end, thrived in his supportive environment.

His father, a former banker who transitioned into successful farming and livestock ownership after a retrenchment, found joy in his new venture. This happiness, however, was shattered in May 2022.

A surge in insecurity across Nigeria gripped Kaduna, and amidst this chaos, Aderogba Adetoro was kidnapped. Though he was eventually released, the trauma proved unbearable. He passed away soon after, leaving a gaping hole in Adebisi’s life.

“It was excruciating,” Adebisi says, his voice thick with emotion. “Everything lost its spark. We were incredibly close. He was my confidant, the first person I shared everything with. The bond we shared was deep and irreplaceable.”

The events surrounding his father’s death, along with the aftermath, have left a profound impact on Adebisi’s life, particularly his once-promising football career. It’s on hold for now, overshadowed by a constant fear for his own safety that has forced him to retreat inwards, leading a more secluded life.

Adebisi was a pioneer, part of the team that brought American Football to Kaduna just a few years ago. He even made a significant contribution to the International Pathway Program. But the joy of the sport has been replaced by a heavy heart.

