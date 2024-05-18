The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Bwari Branch, Abuja has identified challenges inhibiting administration of justice in the country.

The chairperson of the branch, Paul Daudu, enumerated the challenges on Friday while addressing journalists to announce the branch’s law week in Abuja.

Mr Daudu listed the challenges to include prolonged pre-trial detention, delayed trials, lack of access to legal representation and poor case management.

He said the problems also include conflicting and perverse judgements for superior courts of record, unethical practices by some legal practitioners and law enforcement agents, amongst others.

“There is indeed the perception by ordinary citizens that what presently operates in Nigeria is the ‘administration of law’ and not ‘’administration of justice.’

“The former being a system riddled by hybrid technicalities, legal jargons, cumbersome adjudicatory procedure and rhetoric.

“As a branch, we identify the challenges facing the administration of justice in Nigeria,” he said.

The chairman called on the legal practitioners, as guardians of the law, to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring access to justice for all.

“Our theme for this year’s Law Week, ‘Strengthening the Foundation of Justice,’ resonates deeply with the core values of our profession and the principles upon which our legal system is built,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the programmes at the weeklong event include a Jumat Service, a novelty football match between the senior members of the Bar and the Young Lawyers Forum, lectures, Christian thanksgiving service, among others.

(NAN)

