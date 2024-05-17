President Bola Tinubu has approved May 27 to June 6 as Federal Capital Territory Week for the inauguration of various projects executed under his administration.

The Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, said this while inspecting some of the projects in preparation for inauguration to celebrate Tinubu’s one year in office.

“By the approval of Mr President, we believe that from 27 May, we shall begin the inauguration of various projects and will end on 6 June.

“Particularly on 27 May, President Tinubu will inaugurate commercial operations of the Abuja Light Rail also known as Abuja Metro Line, and we will carry out the final inspection of the project on 20 May.

“From what we have seen, I think we are good to go,” he said.

Mr Wike also expressed confidence that the Vice-President’s residence, located along Aso Drive, would be completed and may be inaugurated on 6 June.

He explained that the nine-day inauguration activities would demonstrate to the world the Tinubu-led administration’s determination to renew the hope of Nigerians.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He added: “We have a lot of projects being executed that will be inaugurated. So many projects that I cannot begin to list them.

“We are happy; the contractors are meeting up, and all the promises made they have fulfilled.

“We have also fulfilled our own part, by making sure that we make the needed cash available and none of the contractors is complaining in terms of cash.”

The minister added that other projects like the construction of bus terminals and the Court of Appeal, FCT Division, and other projects would be inaugurated within the period.

On the non-functionality of some of the streetlights in parts of the city, Mr Wike explained that some of the streetlights were being worked on, while others were being tested.

He assured the residents that the streetlights would come on once the contractors finished working on them,

“As I speak to you, most of the streetlights are being worked on and with the project we are executing, you don’t expect the light to be on.

“The contractors are test running them, so most of the ones that are not working are those that are being worked on.

“We believe that before the inauguration you will see that most of the streetlights will be on,” the minister said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

