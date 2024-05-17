The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, has ordered training of police operatives on the use of drone cameras to fight insecurity in the state.
Mr Obono spoke while addressing sectional heads in the operations department of the police in the state, according to a statement by the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, on Thursday.
The police commissioner, who assumed duty in the state on Monday, reiterated that his policing plan centred on “practical intelligence, technology-driven and tactical operations” in the state.
He pointed out that the drone cameras would be used for surveillance purposes across the state.
|
More gadgets, retraining of officers
Apart from ordering training of officers in the use of drone cameras, Mr Obono, according to the statement, also ordered the introduction of “refresher courses on weapon handling, musketry,” and other monitoring devices for crime fighting.
The police chief said the new “plan and model” in Anambra State would help police operatives to fight crimes in the state.
It will also guide investigations when crimes are committed, he said.
Mr Obono further directed creation of field operations surveillance centres and field operations retraining centres within police area commands in the state.
No extortion, other corrupt practices
During the gathering attended by sectional heads of the Police Command, Mr Obono warned against extortion of residents and “other street-level corruption” by officers in the state.
The police commissioner asked the sectional heads to supervise operatives in their various sections and units, reiterating that the Command under his watch would not tolerate any form of “unprofessional conduct” by any police operatives.
Insecurity in Anambra
Like in other states in the South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.
The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.
Anambra is among the states worst hit by the insecurity in the region
Hundreds of persons, including security agencies, traditional rulers and government officials, have been killed or abducted in such attacks.
Both serving and past lawmakers in the state, for instance, had been killed in the last two years by gunmen terrorising the state.
The Nigerian government has accused Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.
But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.
IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of the south-south Nigeria.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999