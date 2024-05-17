A group, FIST Africa, in collaboration with the Madiba Foundation and with the support of the MacArthur Foundation, will on 30 May unveil the “I AM THE NEW NIGERIA” campaign.
The innovative project aims to inspire a new generation of Nigerians who are committed to building a brighter future for their country.
In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES, the Executive Director of FiST Africa, Kemi Fred-Adetiba, said the campaign will leverage the power of creative messaging and digital technology to instil core values like integrity, accountability, and respect for diversity among Nigerian youth.
Read the statement below
|
FIST Africa, Madiba Foundation, and MacArthur Foundation Launch “I AM THE NEW NIGERIA” Campaign to Empower Young Nigerians
Abuja, Nigeria – 13th May 2024 – FIST Africa, in collaboration with the Madiba Foundation and with the support of the MacArthur Foundation, is proud to announce the unveiling of the “I AM THE NEW NIGERIA” Campaign. This innovative project aims to inspire a new generation of Nigerians who are committed to building a brighter future for their country.
The Campaign will leverage the power of creative messaging and digital technology to instil core values like integrity, accountability, and respect for diversity among Nigerian youth. Through compelling campaign materials designed in various formats, the initiative seeks to:
- Promote Positive Values and Behavioural Change: Encourage responsible and patriotic attitudes, reducing negative behaviours such as crime and violence.
- Increase Civic Engagement: Motivate active participation in civic activities, including voting, community development, and volunteerism.
- Boost National Pride: Foster a strong sense of identity and belonging to Nigeria.
- Shared Ownership for a New Nigeria: Promote shared responsibility for the country’s progress, moving beyond blame-shifting.
“I AM THE NEW NIGERIA” is a project under the umbrella of Organising for a New Nigeria (ONN), which aims to harness the skills, creativity, and energy of young Nigerians to build a nation that works for everyone.
The official unveiling of the Campaign will take place on Thursday, May 30th, 2024, at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, Nigeria. The event will also be streamed online for wider participation.
READ ALSO: Ford, MacArthur foundations raise alarm on fraudsters using their identities
Those interested in attending the event, either physically or virtually, can register here: https://bit.ly/Iamthenewnigeria
Join the Movement
We invite all Nigerians, especially young people, to join the “I AM THE NEW NIGERIA” Campaign. Together, we can build a more positive and prosperous future for our nation.
Organising for New Nigeria (ONN) project is supported by CJID and MacArthur Foundation.
–
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999