A group, FIST Africa, in collaboration with the Madiba Foundation and with the support of the MacArthur Foundation, will on 30 May unveil the “I AM THE NEW NIGERIA” campaign.

The innovative project aims to inspire a new generation of Nigerians who are committed to building a brighter future for their country.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES, the Executive Director of FiST Africa, Kemi Fred-Adetiba, said the campaign will leverage the power of creative messaging and digital technology to instil core values like integrity, accountability, and respect for diversity among Nigerian youth.

The Campaign will leverage the power of creative messaging and digital technology to instil core values like integrity, accountability, and respect for diversity among Nigerian youth. Through compelling campaign materials designed in various formats, the initiative seeks to:

Promote Positive Values and Behavioural Change : Encourage responsible and patriotic attitudes, reducing negative behaviours such as crime and violence.

: Encourage responsible and patriotic attitudes, reducing negative behaviours such as crime and violence. Increase Civic Engagement: Motivate active participation in civic activities, including voting, community development, and volunteerism.

Motivate active participation in civic activities, including voting, community development, and volunteerism. Boost National Pride: Foster a strong sense of identity and belonging to Nigeria.

Foster a strong sense of identity and belonging to Nigeria. Shared Ownership for a New Nigeria: Promote shared responsibility for the country’s progress, moving beyond blame-shifting.

“I AM THE NEW NIGERIA” is a project under the umbrella of Organising for a New Nigeria (ONN), which aims to harness the skills, creativity, and energy of young Nigerians to build a nation that works for everyone.

The official unveiling of the Campaign will take place on Thursday, May 30th, 2024, at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, Nigeria. The event will also be streamed online for wider participation.

Those interested in attending the event, either physically or virtually, can register here: https://bit.ly/Iamthenewnigeria

Join the Movement

We invite all Nigerians, especially young people, to join the “I AM THE NEW NIGERIA” Campaign. Together, we can build a more positive and prosperous future for our nation.

Organising for New Nigeria (ONN) project is supported by CJID and MacArthur Foundation.

