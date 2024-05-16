The Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill has passed a second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Terseer Ugbor (APC, Benue), was debated and passed during plenary on Thursday.

Leading the debate on the bill, Mr Ugbor, who is the deputy chair of the House Committee on Environment, said the bill aims to curb illegal wildlife trade, habitat loss and the decline of Nigeria’s unique wildlife populations.

According to the lawmaker, the bill seeks to improve the capabilities of law enforcement agencies, give investigators more powers to look into financial matters and conduct operations guided by intelligence, and enable judges to speed up wildlife cases and recover assets.

Additionally, it aligns with international treaties, encourages global cooperation and introduces strict penalties for poachers and traffickers.

“Today, we take a bold stand against all illegal activities targeting our wildlife and forests,” said Mr Ugbor. “By protecting our wildlife, we protect our future. This bill signifies our collective commitment to turn the tide against the use of our borders to traffic illegal wildlife products such as pangolin scales and elephant ivory,” he said.

Members voted to pass the bill for a second reading when Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu, who presided over the session, put it to vote.

Mr Kalu then referred it to the Committee on Environment for further legislative action.

This is a watershed moment —Conservationists

Meanwhile, a coalition of environmentalists has issued a statement commending the action of the lawmakers.

The coalition, comprising the Africa Nature Investors Foundation (ANI), the London-based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), and the Wild Africa Fund (WAF), said having a legislative framework is critical for preserving endangered species.

In the statement, Tunde Morakinyo, ANI Executive Director, said: “The second reading of the bill in the House of Representatives is further testament to the determination of the Nigerian people through their elected representatives to stop the illegal wildlife trade in the country,”

Also speaking on the action of the lawmakers, Mary Rice, Executive Director of EIA UK, welcomed the progress made through this second reading, stating that legislation is important for the ecosystem.

“Effective enforcement without robust laws is virtually impossible. EIA commends Nigeria for recognising the urgency to enact this important legislation to support its regional and international obligations to protect Africa’s wildlife,” she said.

“This legislation will greatly enhance Nigeria’s ability to fight wildlife crime and we hope it can be swiftly enacted,” WAF CEO, Peter Knights, said.

