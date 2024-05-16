The Police Command in Oyo State, on Thursday, paraded a former chairman of Oyo State Park Management System (PMS), Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary, over alleged murder, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, while briefing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Ibadan, said the command had, on 2 June 2023, declared Mr Lamidi wanted.

Mr Hamzat listed the offences committed by the former PMS chairman to include murder, attempted murder, arms dealing, armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the police commissioner said the suspect was declared wanted in furtherance of a well-coordinated intelligence-led raid by the police on 30 May and 31 May 2023 on the suspect’s Diamond Hotel residence at Alakia, where 78 suspects were arrested and weapons recovered.

“The exhibits recovered from the suspect’s residence and hotel included two SMG rifles with two magazines, one AK-47 rifle, One Pump action rifle, nine locally-made pistols and two English pistols with magazines.

“Others were 70 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 338 pieces of live cartridges, 62 expended, 13 pieces of 9-mm ammunition, nine jack knives, three axes and 400 pieces of long cutlasses, among others,” NAN reports.

Mr Hamzat said the suspect was recently arrested due to the collaborative efforts of the police and other sister security agencies in the state.

“Furtherance of these, discreet intelligence-led search commenced for the sacked PMS chieftain, with the help of technology, collaborative efforts with sister services and community policing.

“Many locations were identified, traced and combed for months until his recent arrest in a concerted effort with our sister services,” he said.

Mr Hamzat said the suspect would be charged to court for the offences committed.

He thanked the public for providing credible information to curb crime in the state.

Mr Hamzat pledged the command’s commitment to dealing with any criminally-motivated individual or group intending to flip the state retrogressively into the historical dark ages of the “Wild Wild West.”

