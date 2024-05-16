Five Israeli soldiers were killed and seven others injured, three of them seriously, by errant Israeli tank fire in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
The casualties were with a force that entered Gaza City and seized buildings as part of a resumed attack on the refugee camp.
Two IDF tanks, positioned several dozen meters away, apparently spotted a gun in a window of one of the buildings and fired two shells towards the target.
The army said it was investigating why the soldiers were misidentified as Palestinian militants.
|
A total of 626 soldiers have been killed in Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attack and Israel’s ensuing attacks on Gaza, according to the IDF tally. (Xinhua/NAN)
