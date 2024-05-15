President Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate to screen and confirm four persons appointed as members of the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Wednesday.

The appointees are Emomotimi Agama, Frana Chukwuogor, Bola Ajomale and Samiya Hassan-Usman.

Mr Agama was appointed as Director-General, while Mr Chukwuogor was named as the Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement) of the commission.

Mr Ajomale was appointed as the Executive Commissioner (Operations), while Mrs Hassan-Usman was appointed as the Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services).

In April, President Tinubu approved the appointment of seven persons as members of the SEC pending their confirmations by the Senate

But only four names were transmitted to the Senate for confirmation. The president did not give reasons for not including the names of the other three people in his letter to the Senate.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

In the letter, Mr Tinubu explained that the appointment was in compliance with the provisions of sections 3 and 5 (1) of the Investment and Security Act of 2007.

“Confirmation of appointment of the Director-General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“By the provision of sections 3 and 5 (1) of the Investment and Security Act 2007. I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the under-listed four nominees as Director-General and Commissioners of Securities and Exchange Commission”.

The president urged the lawmakers to expedite the screening and confirmation process.

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred it to the Senate Committee on Capital Markets for screening and directed its members to present their resolution to the Senate within two weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

