Some development advocates and experts have been drawn from across various fields to speak at the forthcoming conference on women’s development in Nigeria.

They include the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on National Values and Social Justice, Fela Durotoye, and his wife, Tara Durotoye; WEMA Bank Chief Human Resources Officer, Ololade Ogungbenro, and the CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, Jane Kimemia.

SheCan Nigeria, a movement for women’s rights, the organisers of the event, said the conference, which is in its fifth edition is tagged: “SheCan DoMore 5.0.”

According to a statement issued by the organisation, a copy of which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES, the conference, which is scheduled for Friday, 24 May, is themed: “Positioning for More”.

The statement noted that more than 4,000 participants are being expected at the forum.

Founder speaks

According to SheCan Nigeria Founder, Ezinne Ezeani, the conference is to teach more women to push for more.

She said the conference would elaborate to the participants on how to position themselves for more in their various areas of endeavour, noting that other speakers to be featured include a real estate investment expert; Grace Ofure, an award-winning actress; Shaffy Bello, and a popular photographer and songwriter, TY Bello.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“It is a day we inspire and transform the lives of today’s women to know that they can do more, achieve their dreams, and reach their full potential,” Mrs Ezeani said.

She maintained that every woman can do more irrespective of background and career, thus the need to impact women with the right mindset, adding that the conference would provide free mentorship and network opportunities.

Mrs Ezeani said adequate security to cater to the number of guests being expected at the event would be provided.

Collaboration

Mrs Ezeani also noted that SheCan Nigeria is collaborating with other organisations to provide opportunities for women.

She said: “We have some partners who would be giving out scholarships and business grants worth millions during the conference.”

The statement issued by the organisation quoted the chief executive officer of one of the partners- Optiva Capital Partners, Ms Kimenia, to have described the conference as a platform to liberate more women.

She was said to have hinted at the great opportunities the platform would avail participants, adding that “the conference will inspire the younger generation of women.”

“It is an agenda we believe in. This conference provides inspiration to the younger generation and enables us to tell our stories to liberate other women to become all they can,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

