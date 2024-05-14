The Delta State House of Assembly has suspended Matthew Omonade (APC-Ughelli North I) over alleged gross misconduct.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Speaker of the assembly, Dennis Guwor, announced the suspension at plenary in Asaba on Tuesday.

Mr Omonade’s suspension was sequel to a motion of urgent importance moved by the Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi (PDP-Aniocha North).

Mr Guwor said the lawmaker would be suspended for 14 legislative days.

“Distinguished colleagues, the member representing Ughelli North 1 State Constituency is, hereby, suspended by this Honourable House for 14 legislative days.

“By the provisions of the House of Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Law, Cap H6 Laws of Delta State, 2008 and the Standing Orders of the House, the member representing Ughelli North 1 Constituency shall forthwith withdraw from the proceedings of the House for the period of the suspension.

“The member representing Ughelli North 1 Constituency should immediately return to the management all government properties in his possession, including the official vehicle.

“The Sergeant-at-Arms should escort the member from Ughelli North 1 out of the hallowed chamber,” he said.

The speaker constituted a committee to investigate the alleged gross misconduct of the lawmaker and submit its report to the House within two weeks.

The committee is headed by the Deputy Speaker, Arthur Akpowowo (PDP-Ethiope East), with the Chief Whip, Perkins Umukoro; Emeka Asemuta (PDP-Ndokwa East) and Marilyn Okowa-Daramola (PDP-Ika North-East) as members.

