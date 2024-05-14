The police on Tuesday arraigned 37-year-old Chinonso Nwaiwu before the Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Court in Awka, Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The defendant is facing three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, infliction of physical injury and exploitation.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecuting counsel, C.R. Akara, said the defendant committed the offences on 16 November 16 at Plastic Estate, Oba.

According to Ms Akara, the offences contravened Section 4(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law of Anambra 2017 and Section 35 of the Child’s Rights Law of Anambra, 2004.

The trial judge, Peace Otti, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional facility.

The judge adjourned the case to 14 June.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

