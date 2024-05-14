The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin-daji, has denied forcing 100 orphaned girls into marriage as part of his constituency project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, had petitioned the Inspector General of Police on the matter.

NAN also reports that the minister had sought a court order to restrain the speaker from engaging 100 orphaned girls in forceful marriage.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Minna, Mr Sarkin-daji said the purported story was untrue and mere speculations.

“I didn’t force any child into marriage and I didn’t arrange the marriage of anybody,’’ he said.

The speaker explained that recently he announced plans to support orphan girls, especially victims of banditry attacks to get married following an appeal by religious and traditional leaders from his constituency.

Mr Sarkin-daji said he was approached by religious and traditional leaders in his constituency to support less privileged parents, whose children were due for marriage.

“They appealed for my support on behalf of the less privileged parents whose children are of maturity age with suitors of their choice but cannot afford marriage expenses.

“They wanted my support and I felt that instead of allowing the girls fall into fornication because of the marriage expenses, I decided to respect the appeal and support them,” he said.

The speaker further explained that apart from the Women Affairs Minister, he also received a message from Senior Special Assistant to President on Community Engagement, Abiodun Essiet, on the issue.

“The honourable minister should have got across to me directly to share ideas and work out initiative on how to develop the gesture and serve as guidance rather than making a topic out of it,’’ Mr Sarkin-daji said.

He urged the minister to confirm issues from reliable sources against relying on social media reports

Mr Sarkin-daji said about 200 JAMB candidates majority of whom were orphans and Internally Displaced Persons from his constituency have benefited from his support programme.

The speaker, however, said he withdrew the marriage support to the orphans following the ministers’ petition, pledging to communicate the action to his constituency soon.

