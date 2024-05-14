Senate on Tuesday adjourned plenary until Wednesday in honour of late House of Representatives member, Rep. Isa Dogonyaro, who died on May 10 in Abuja.

Mr Dogonyaro represented Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa in the House of Representatives before his death.

Senate resolution followed the adoption of a motion for adjournment moved by the Deputy leader of the Senate, Lola Ashiru (APC- Kwara) and seconded by Minority Leader Abba Morro (PDP-Benue).

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said the adjournment was in line with the tradition of the National Assembly to pay last respects to colleagues who passed on.

Before the adjournment, the Senate observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased.

Mr Akpabio also condoled the House of Representatives, family of the deceased lawmaker, constituents, government and people of Jigawa over the death of the lawmaker.

Until his death, Mr Dogonyaro was the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control.

(NAN)

